Audio: Three foreign ag land ownership bills could be voted out of the Missouri Senate Agriculture Committee this week

(Missourinet) – The chairman of the Missouri Senate Agriculture Committee says lawmakers in the committee will vote on three foreign ag land ownership bills this week. One bill is sponsored by State Senator Jason Bean, who says the language should be tightened to restrict five countries from buying Missouri farmland.

The bills have the support of the Missouri Farm Bureau, but other ag groups in the state have not taken a public stance on them.

One bill is sponsored by Vice-Chairman Rusty Black, which would completely ban any foreign ag land ownership after August 28. He says this should not affect agricultural research, including the creation of livestock products in the animal health corridor of the state.

Black, a Republican, is a farmer from northwest Missouri’s Livingston County.

Another bill is sponsored by State Senator Bill Eigel, a Republican from the St. Charles County area. His bill does not allow more than 1% of the total ag acreage in the estate to be owned by a foreign business or individual.

