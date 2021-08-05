Audio: Three bridges span the Union Pacific Railroad within the city limits of Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Within the city limits of Trenton are three bridges that span the Union Pacific Railroad trucks. Two of the bridges are owned by the city of Trenton, the 22nd Street Bridge and the recently completed new 17th Street Bridge.

The other bridge is on East 9th Street, also known as Highway 6, and it’s owned by the Missouri Department of Transportation since it’s on a state highway. City Administrator Ron Urton talked about the Union Pacific Railroads’ involvement with the 17th Street Bridge project.

Union Pacific Railroad also was among the funding sources for the new bridge. Urton, in a conversation with John Anthony on Open Line, noted the new 17th Street Bridge offers a fire-fighting-response benefit for the community besides allowing motorists to have a smoother surface to drive. Urton also touched on the potential lifespan of the bridge.

The new bridge replaced a wooden bridge built in the 1930s but was eventually rated in “poor condition” and repaired many times in recent years.

