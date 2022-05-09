Audio: The winners and losers of Missouri’s $49 billion state budget proposal

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Legislature has another state budget proposal in the books – with the latest one coming in at 49-billion-dollars. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman, a Republican from Cosby, says Missourians are the winners of this budget.

State Representative Peter Merideth, a Democrat from St. Louis, says the budget’s winners were those who he says needed pay raises, such as teachers, direct care providers, and state employees. On the other hand, he says students who entered the U.S. illegally as young children will be required to pay in-state tuition if they go to college in Missouri.

The plan includes fully funding Medicaid and the expansion of the program; 411-million for water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades; 200-million to nursing homes for rate increases to care for low-income Missourians; and 100-million to repair rural lettered roads.

The fate of the budget items is now up to Governor Parson.