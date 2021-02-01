Audio: The Missouri Senate could bring up controversial education package this week

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Missouri Senate could debate this week a wide-ranging education package.

Senate Bill 55, sponsored by Republican Cindy O’Laughlin of northeast Missouri’s Shelbina, is a controversial measure that could change the landscape of K-12 public education.

The plan could expand charter schools to any Missouri city with a population greater than 30,000 people. It would let parents use tax credits on things like private school tuition, school supplies, and tutoring. That portion could cost up to $100 million in its first year.

The legislation also aims to give state aid for full-time equivalent online learning enrollment to the MOCAP virtual school provider – not the local district the student lives in.

