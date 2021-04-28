Audio: The fight to expand Medicaid coverage is not over yet in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The fight to expand Medicaid coverage is not over yet in Missouri. The state Senate is expected to work Wednesday and Thursday on the 34-billion dollar state budget, which could include an effort to fund expansion.

Last week, the Senate Appropriations Committee rejected a compromise proposal that would have funded expansion on a smaller scale. During a press conference, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says compromise on the issue is difficult.

The expansion would let another 275-thousand low-income Missouri adults become eligible for government-funded healthcare.

