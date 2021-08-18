Audio: Temporary health workers commanding as much as $200 per hour in Missouri

KTTN News
Nursing or Medical Generic Graphic
Temporary health care workers are in high demand across Missouri and are commanding quite the price for their services.

 

 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports hospitals across the state need the extra staff to deal with surges of COVID-19 patients. That’s led to hourly rates that have risen to $200 an hour in some cases, double pre-pandemic levels.

The Missouri Hospital Association sent a letter to Attorney General Eric Schmitt last month asking him to condemn rates that high. Staffing agencies say they have little choice but to pass on the costs since healthcare workers expect good compensation for heading into COVID hot spots.

