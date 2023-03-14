Audio: Suspect in shooting of two Hermann police officers surrenders after hours long standoff

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – After an overnight standoff, a man suspected of shooting two Hermann police officers surrendered.

Thirty-five-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson is accused of fatally shooting Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith and seriously injuring Officer Adam Sullentrup Sunday night at a convenience store in the small town.

The State Highway Patrol assisted local police and an area tactical squad in the standoff. St. Louis media organizations report a robot and a drone were used to gain access to the home. The SWAT team then threw tear gas inside and Simpson came out a short time later with his hands up.

What led to the shooting is unclear. Whether officers returned fire is also unknown.

(Photo courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)

