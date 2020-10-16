Audio: Survey says 200,000 Missouri students lack broadband internet access

The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says about 200,000 Missouri students do not have broadband internet access. Many Missouri students are learning remotely during the ongoing pandemic.
During a ceremony Thursday evening, Misty Grandel, a high school English teacher in southwest Missouri’s Fordland, says only 35 percent of students in her school have access to high-speed internet at home.
Grandel says COVID-19 has brought to light the deep inequities occurring in many rural and inner-city schools.
Grandel is the 2020 Teacher of the Year.