Audio: Supreme Court ruling has far reaching impact on internet sales in Missouri

(Missourinet) – A U.S. Supreme Court decision issued last week means Internet sales in Missouri can be subject to state and local sales taxes. Federal estimates show that up to $13 billion was lost across the country in 2017 because those taxes weren’t imposed.

Ray McCarty with Associated Industries of Missouri is skeptical the numbers are that high.

Tracy Gleason with the Missouri Budget Project thinks the state needs to use the revenue it can recover to restore services lawmakers have cut in recent years due to budget shortfalls.

The Supreme Court ruling means Missouri can impose sales taxes on internet transactions at any time, but so far, the state has not taken the step.

