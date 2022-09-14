Audio: Supreme Court denies request to hear recreational marijuana ballot measure lawsuit

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request to hear a case about a recreational marijuana ballot measure. That means Missouri voters will get to decide the issue in November.

Jefferson City resident Joy Sweeney requested the high court to take on the case that a lower court dismissed last week. She sued Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft alleging Ashcroft certified thousands of signatures that were originally unvalidated at the county level. Ashcroft said new technology allowed his office to digitally verify what election workers could not.

The proposed constitutional amendment, led by a group called Legal Missouri 2022, would allow adult use of marijuana and clear nonviolent convictions involving three pounds or less of marijuana.