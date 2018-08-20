Audio: Supporters promote motor fuel tax after lawsuit against it is dismissed

(Missourinet) – A court has dismissed a lawsuit claiming a ballot measure that would increase the state’s motor fuel tax violates the Missouri Constitution. The decision means voters will determine the fate of the tax which would make $400 million a year available for roads. Spokesperson Scott Charton says the motor fuel tax would speed up the process of repairing dangerous roadways.

Charton represents SaferMO, a group of stakeholders such as contractors who would work on road projects the motor fuel tax would finance.

