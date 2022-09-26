Audio: Substitute teacher accused of sending nude pictures to students and molesting child

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City area teacher is accused of child sex crimes.

A substitute teacher in Belton, Missouri, reportedly sent nude photos of himself to 8th graders and is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in early August, according to the Kansas City Star.

The child said that she knew James Carey as an employee “at her old school.” Court documents show she had gone there to meet her 10-year-old friend for a sleepover, instead, Carey reportedly molested her and forced her to watch pornographic videos.

The 42-year-old Carey is charged with one felony count of child molestation, two misdemeanors of knowingly showing pornography to a minor, and another felony charge of attempted enticement of a child in another case.