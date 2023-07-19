Audio: Submit your entries for the Fine Arts Show at the NCM Fair; Missoula Children’s Theatre to bring “Rapunzel” to Trenton

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Arts Alive will present the Fine Arts Show at the North Central Missouri Fair. The show will be in the Fine Arts Building in the courtyard of the fairgrounds in Trenton from August 1st through 5th.

Entries should be submitted before the show on July 29th from 9 to 3 o’clock. Arts Alive President Dan Maxey says time is needed to set up the display before opening on August 1st.

There are seven categories, and each has an adult section for participants who are at least 16 years old and a junior section for those who are 15 and younger.

Maxey asks that photography entries be natural and not be retouched or edited.

Fine Arts Show entries must have solid frames and be ready for hanging on the walls with wiring or something else. No paper frames will be accepted.

The show will be open for viewing August 1st through 3rd from 5 to 8 o’clock in the evening, August 4th from 5 to 9 o’clock in the evening, and August 5th from 11 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

Judging will be on the evening of August 2nd. Results can be viewed the next day during exhibit hours.

First through third place will receive cash prizes in the different categories: first place $20, second place $15, and third place $10. Maxey notes that Dan and Carol Wilford offered money to cover the prize pool.

Maxey says the Best of Show Award will receive a $100 prize, and People’s Choice will get $50. Those two awards will be given on the last day of the exhibit.

Fine Arts Show items can be removed on August 5th from 11 to 1 o’clock. Special arrangements can be made for participants who cannot come to the fairgrounds and pick up their items at that time.

More information on the North Central Missouri Fair Fine Arts Show can be obtained by calling Terry Toms at 660-654-0126. More information is also on the North Central Missouri Fair Facebook page.

Arts Alive will host a Missoula Children’s Theatre team in Trenton from August 7th through 12th. Auditions and performances for Rapunzel will be at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center.

Auditions will be on August 7th from 8 to 10 am.

Arts Alive Vice President Amy Guthrie says about 50 to 60 children entering first through 12th grades will be cast in the show. No experience is necessary.

Guthrie describes the show saying the roles will be fun, and no experience is necessary.

The two theater professionals sent from Missoula, Montana will provide everything needed for the show, including sets, costumes, scripts, and music.

Guthrie says some adults will help in the background. Sonja Wimer will be the music accompanist.

There is also an opportunity for middle school and high school students to help backstage and be assistant directors.

Students wanting to be assistant directors should come to the performing arts center at the same time as the auditions on August 7th.

Rehearsals will start after the auditions and go until 12:15. Rehearsals August 8th through 11th will be from 8 o’clock to 12:15. Guthrie mentions that students can bring water bottles, and there will be a break in the middle of the rehearsals.

It costs money to bring the Missoula Children’s Theatre production to Trenton. Guthrie says donors have given to Arts Alive to help bring groups like Missoula Children’s Theatre to Trenton. The theater professionals are paid, and there are other costs associated with the show.

The cost for children to participate in Rapunzel will be $10 each or $20 per family.

Performances of Rapunzel will be on August 12th at 3 pm and 5:30 pm.

Guthrie says tickets can be purchased at the door for $10 per adult and $5 per student. Ticket sales will support the arts and Arts Alive.

Children can register for auditions before August 7th by clicking on this link which takes you to a Google form. More information on the show is also available on the Facebook page.

Guthrie can also be contacted for information by calling or texting 641-895-4842.

