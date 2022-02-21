Audio: Study suggest Missouri kids among most at risk for losing Medicaid coverage

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A new study suggests kids in Missouri are among those most at risk for losing their health care coverage.

States have been barred from removing residents from Medicaid rolls during the public health emergency declared at the start of the COVID pandemic. That emergency is scheduled to end in April but could be extended until July. The federal government is giving states one year from when it ends to re-evaluate the income and eligibility of all Medicaid recipients.

A report from Georgetown University finds Missouri is one of six states where children are most at risk of losing coverage they’ve been receiving for the last two years. The Kansas City Star reports more than 90-thousand kids were dropped from Missouri’s Medicaid rolls in 2019.

Related