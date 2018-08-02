Audio: Storm that hit Branson during duck boat sinking known as a Derecho

(MissouriNet) – The National Weather Service says an unusual weather event called a derecho (durr-AY-shee-oh) hit Missouri the night a Ride the Ducks boat tour in Branson turned deadly. Senior Meteorologist Doug Kramer with the Springfield office calls a derecho a line of thunderstorms on steroids.

Senior Meteorologist Doug Kramer with the Springfield National Weather Service office says the unusual system included winds of 45 to 75 miles per hour.

The July 19 system started in southern Nebraska, traveled through west-central, southern and southwest Missouri and into Arkansas. Kramer says Missouri is among a four-state region leading the nation in the number of Derechos with about three every four years.

Like this: Like Loading...