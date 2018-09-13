Audio: Still confusion over the Missouri’s Real ID deadline

(Missourinet) – There’s still confusion over how long Missourians will be able to fly with current state ID’s. Missouri’s Revenue Department acknowledged on Tuesday that its deadline to comply with the federal Real ID Act is October 10th but said there was a grace period through January 21st.

Kent Boyd with the Springfield Branson Airport wants clarification from the Department of Homeland Security.

Boyd wants more clarification because the Department of Homeland Security website still says October 10th.

The owners of Kansas City International Airport issued a statement yesterday saying the January 21st date is the effective deadline for Missouri.