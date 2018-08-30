Audio: Steve Maxey and John Holcomb on THS Alumni Weekend



Planning for next year’s Trenton High School Alumni Weekend will begin soon and Foundation Trust for THS President Doctor John Holcomb tells us what is involved.

Foundation Trust Secretary Steve Maxey talks about how the alumni records are kept and the work that is involved in such an endeavor.

Holcomb defines who is considered to be Trenton alumni, meaning one doesn’t necessarily have to graduate from THS in order to attend.

Maxey notes that the Foundation Trust and Alumni Association also offer financial support to the Trenton R-9 School District.

More information is available on the Foundation Trust for THS/THS Alumni Association Facebook page.

