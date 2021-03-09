Audio: Statewide MAP testing period extended for Missouri K-12 public schools

State News March 9, 2021
Missouri K-12 public school students and teachers are gearing up for statewide tests this year. During today’s Missouri Board of Education meeting, state education Assistant Commissioner Blaine Henningsen says the spring testing period has been extended to June 15.

 

 

Missouri could offer a fall MAP testing period if districts cannot meet the state’s requirement of holding 85-percent of onsite testing this spring. The MAP test results for this year only will not count against districts for funding and accreditation purposes.

