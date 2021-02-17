Audio: State still offering free online IT courses to Missourians laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

Through the end of June, the state is offering free online IT courses to Missourians laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19. Missouri has extended its partnership with CompTIA (tee-a), a nonprofit trade association, to provide the on-demand schooling that can be completed at each student’s own pace.

Dr. Mardy Leathers, director of the Office of Workforce Development, says those who finish the 8 or 12-week training will be certified in information technology, cybersecurity, or project management.

For more information, visit the Missouri Jobs website.

