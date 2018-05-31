Audio: State legislature approves bill facilitating high-speed internet service to rural areas

An official with Missouri Farm Bureau says he’s pleased to see the state legislature approve a bill facilitating high-speed internet service to more areas of rural Missouri as well as the establishment of a broadband development fund.

B.J. Tanksley is director of the state legislature with the Farm Bureau and says there was an issue regarding easements for electric co-ops, however, Missouri Farm Bureau members adopted a policy on those broadband easements.

Tanksley also believes the rural electric cooperatives are the best option for expanding broadband to under-served areas of rural Missouri.

