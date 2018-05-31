Audio: State legislature approves bill facilitating high-speed internet service to rural areas

State News May 31, 2018 KTTN News
Fiber Optic Internet Access

An official with Missouri Farm Bureau says he’s pleased to see the state legislature approve a bill facilitating high-speed internet service to more areas of rural Missouri as well as the establishment of a broadband development fund.

B.J. Tanksley is director of the state legislature with the Farm Bureau and says there was an issue regarding easements for electric co-ops, however, Missouri Farm Bureau members adopted a policy on those broadband easements.

 

 

Tanksley also believes the rural electric cooperatives are the best option for expanding broadband to under-served areas of rural Missouri.

