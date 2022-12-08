Audio: State lawmaker pushes for minimum age to possess firearms

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – No one under the age of 18 would be allowed to carry a firearm in Missouri under a bill pre-filed in the State Senate.

“The bill is sponsored by Democratic Senator Steve Roberts of St. Louis. The bill would make it a Class A misdemeanor – punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a two thousand dollar fine for a minor to be in possession of a firearm. The only exceptions would be if the minor is under the supervision of a parent, guardian, or approved adult or at a firing range with an adult. The legislative session begins on January 4th.

