Audio: State health officials working closely with hotel in Macon after two cases of Legionnaires’ Disease reported

State health officials say two people diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease this month had used the hot tub and/or pool at a popular northern Missouri hotel in March.

The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) says the two people used the hot tub and/or pool at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Macon in late March. It’s unknown if the hotel was the source of the bacteria that caused the two to get sick. DHSS says testing of the hot tub indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria, and all other test results were negative.

DHSS is working with the hotel, which is developing a hot tub and pool water management plan. The hotel is located near heavily traveled Highways 36 and 63.

