Audio: State denies application for proposed Sedalia daycare near sex offenders

The state has denied an application from a proposed Sedalia daycare that would have been 12 feet from a nursing home with sex offenders.

A daycare facility called Lil Mouse wanted to open next to a Sedalia nursing home with 17 registered sex offenders. State Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) spokeswoman Lisa Cox tells Missourinet DHSS has denied the application, and Lil Mouse did not appeal.

A lobbyist for Four Seasons Living Center, Jack Dalton, testified before a Missouri House committee in April, saying some of the 17 sex offenders in his Sedalia facility “may be more aggressive.”

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 11 Shares