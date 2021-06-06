State Auditor Nicole Galloway has announced today that she will not be running for re-election or any other office next year.

In a statement Galloway released on social media, she says she is ready for the next chapter of service and life with her family. The Columbia Democrat says she has missed countless family events, little league games, and school activities over the past decade. Galloway says serving Missourians has been the honor of her life and she has been humbled by the public support she has received. Galloway is a certified public accountant and certified fraud examiner.

Galloway is the only Democrat holding a statewide office in Missouri.