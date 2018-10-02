Audio: State audit shows law enforcement needs to step up efforts to capture 1,200 missing sex offenders

A new state audit has found that about 1,200 registered sex offenders are missing – with 800 of them considered to be the most dangerous of offenders. Boone County Sheriff’s Department Major Tom Reddin says adults and children must be cautious because the sex offender registry is one tool.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says a new audit shows when convicted sex offenders fail to register, law enforcement agencies need to act.

Galloway says law enforcement is failing to issue warrants for non-compliant registered sex offenders.

Officers do address checks a few times each year and school resource officers also do them during the summer months.