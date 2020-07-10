Audio: State answers frequently asked questions about Missouri school reopening

The Missouri Departments of Health and Senior Services and Elementary and Secondary Education are answering frequently asked health questions about schools reopening next month. The information is designed to help schools navigate during the COVID-19 era.

It includes details about screening, assigned seating, desk placement, requiring hand washing before and after students move from one space to another, and loading buses appropriately. The guidance urges schools to keep kids in the same group of students and adults throughout the day, including during P.E., recess, lunch, and music classes.

During a Capitol press conference Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson says schools should do whatever they can to get schools open again and students back in class.

“I talked to some of the school administrators, the teachers, the students. I don’t think there’s any question in the state of Missouri – we’ve got to get the schools opened back up and we’ve got to get the kids back to school. There’s a lot of things that occur by not having them in school that can be far worse than going in there and fighting a virus,” says Parson.

The five pages of answers can be found on the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website and will be updated with other topics. Click here to view the information in a new browser window, or you may see the embedded PDF file below.

In May, representatives from DHSS and DESE worked with the Missouri School Boards’ Association to publish the Pandemic Recovery Consideration: Re-Entry and Reopening of Schools, a 110-page guide with more thorough information to help school leaders develop plans for returning to onsite teaching and learning.

