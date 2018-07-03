Audio: Missouri troopers begin extra enforcement efforts

(Missourinet) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says all available officers will be patrolling roadways Tuesday and during the Fourth of July, enforcing traffic laws and assisting motorists.

Patrol Captain John Hotz says the 2018 counting period for the holiday is 30 hours: from tonight at 6 until 11:59 tomorrow night:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says there’s never a good reason to drive over the speed limit. Twenty-six people were killed and another 469 were injured in Missouri during the 2017 holiday counting period, which was 102 hours. Troopers also made 172 arrests for driving while intoxicated.

