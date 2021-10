Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Starting Friday, drivers will pay a little bit more to fill up at the gas pump in Missouri.

The Missouri Legislature passed this year and Governor Parson signed a bill into law that would increase the fuel tax by two-and-a-half cents annually over the next five years. The law includes a rebate option for most drivers.

The funds raised will help to fix Missouri’s roads and bridges. This is the first time Missouri has increased its gas tax in 25 years.

Related