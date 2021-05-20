Audio: St. Peters woman in jail after “suicide pact” goes horribly wrong.

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A St. Peters woman accused of strangling her adult daughter told police she killed her as part of a suicide pact.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch says 69-year-old Donna J. Scuderi, has been charged with first-degree murder in the asphyxiation death of her 39-year-old daughter, Laura Scuderi, at their St. Peters home. In an interview with police at the hospital, Donna Scuderi told police she and her daughter had planned to kill themselves together and that her daughter had been depressed and wanted to die, according to court documents.

(Donna Scuderi booking photo courtesy St. Charles County Jail)

