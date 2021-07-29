Audio: St. Louis Man charged with 15 felonies, for allegedly installing cameras in camp bathrooms and shower rooms

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A St. Louis Boy Scout chaperone will appear in court Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Farmington, after being charged with 15 felonies for allegedly installing cameras in the bathroom and shower rooms at Camp Gamble, at the S bar S Ranch, a southeast Missouri camp.

David Lee Nelson, 39, was charged by St. Francois County prosecutors with nine counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of first-degree promoting child pornography, and four counts of second-degree promoting child pornography, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

The probable cause statement filed in the case indicates that the cameras were located within the hand towel dispensers and were equipped with micro-SD cards and wi-fi capabilities. A review of the cameras’ recorded footage showed numerous individuals in the state of both dress and undress while some performed sexual acts. Five juveniles and one adult were identified and three juvenile males have yet to be identified. An adult woman was reportedly recorded in a state of undress while she used the shower. Additionally, the report states that a 15-year-old boy was recorded while he used the restroom. It was also noted that two 13-year-old girls, in separate instances, were recorded in a state of undress that showed them changing clothes and using the restroom. Another 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl were reportedly recorded inside the restroom while dressed. Other recordings reportedly showed explicit footage of three unknown male juveniles.

Anyone who attended or had children attend Camp Gamble between July 18 and Friday and believe that they might be a victim are encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Greg Adams at (573) 756-3252, ext. 213, or Detective Lt. Matt Wampler at (573) 756-3252, ext. 209.

