Audio: St. Louis hosting medical marijuana trade conference with 1300 registered

Today and Tuesday in St. Louis- Missouri’s largest gathering of people who want a part of the medical marijuana industry, since voters OK’d its use in the November election.

Jack Cardetti- who speaks for the trade association says 1300 people have signed up to learn from a cross-section of vendors.

The State Health Department reports getting 460 pre-filed application forms for dispensing medical marijuana, paying $3,300,000 in fees. Yet the program is just getting started.

Cardetti – speaking for the marijuana trade association in Missouri- calls the new state law “the best in the country.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has just wrapped up public forums on the needs of patients and caregivers as they write the state’s new rules. Missouri is the 32nd state to approve medical marijuana.