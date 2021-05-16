Audio: St. Joseph man involved in drive-by shooting which killed toddler sentenced to ten years in prison

Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares

The person behind the wheel in that deadly drive-by shooting in August that killed a St. Joseph toddler has been sentenced to ten years in prison. KFEQ’s Brent Martin has details on Te’Avion Hawkins’ sentencing.

Hawkins was the driver of the vehicle last August that pulled up alongside the car in which Raelynn Craig was a passenger. Two passengers in Hawkins’ car, 21-year-old Marcain Kimbrough-Ballard, and 21-year-old Caimon Ramone Stillman opened fire. They fired 14 shots into the car, wounding two adults and killing Raelynn.

The prosecutor’s office says Hawkins provided the identities of the two shooters after police tracked down his car and arrested him. Kimbrough-Ballard was sentenced to 26 years in prison. Stillman received a 24-year sentence.

Photo courtesy Buchanan County Sheriff

Related