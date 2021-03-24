Audio: St. Joseph City Council approves $25 million in Chapter 100 bonds for massive Cereal Ingredients plant

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The city council in northwest Missouri’s largest city has approved issuing 25-million dollars in Chapter 100 bonds for a massive new manufacturing plant that will bring 48 new jobs to town.

St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce senior vice president Brad Lau tells our St. Joseph affiliate KFEQ that the bonds make the bidding process more competitive for the city.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray says the plant will be great for the city.

Leavenworth-based Cereal Ingredients considered other towns in Missouri, for the plant.

