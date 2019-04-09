Audio: Sports wagering Bill in full Senate debate this week

State Senators will continue debating sports wagering this week. Since the US Supreme Court made it legal, states and casinos are trying to cash in. Warrensburg Senator Denny Hoskins is the sponsor of the bill that would tax casinos nine percent for sports booking.

Professional teams are on board with Hoskins’ bill – because it uses official league data and now that it includes some money for the arenas.

The bill now includes video lottery terminals.

The Missouri Senate convenes at 2 this afternoon. There are 6 weeks left in the session.