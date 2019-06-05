Audio: Special Olympics Missouri President vows to rebuild facility after recent tornado damage

While structural engineers are still finishing their report, Jefferson City’s recent EF-3 tornado does not appear to have caused a total loss at the sprawling Special Olympics Training for Life campus.

The tornado caused enormous damage to the facility, blowing off part of the roof and blowing out numerous windows. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt tells Missourinet he’s optimistic about the facility’s future.

Senator Blunt toured the facility last week, noting he attended the Training for Life campus’ November opening with Governor Mike Parson and former Governor Jay Nixon. Special Olympics notes ALL building operations have been suspended.

Special Olympics Missouri President Susan Stegeman tells Missourinet that while structural engineers are still finishing their report, there is still enormous damage, and Stegeman says they’ll rebuild.

The May 22nd tornado blew out numerous windows at the facility and blew part of the roof off. The track is also damaged. Jefferson City’s fire chief says the tornado damaged about 240 homes and businesses in the Capital City.

(Photo Credit: Missourinet)