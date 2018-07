A woman has died from severe burns after an explosion at a southwest Missouri fireworks warehouse last week.

Reporter Jason Rima at Missourinet Springfield affiliate KSGF has the story.

The family of Samantha Dean says she had been in a medically induced coma since Friday, suffering up to third-degree burns on 60 percent of her body. Dean and her fiancé have an 8-month-old child. She was 28-years-old.

