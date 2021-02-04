Audio: Southwest Missouri lawmaker proposes property tax delinquency date changes

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Legislation changing the delinquency date of real and personal property taxes from January 1 to March 1 has been heard today (Wednesday) by a Missouri House committee. O’Fallon GOP State Representative Tony Lovasco supports the bill.

The Missouri Association of School Administrators has testified against legislation changing the delinquency date of real and personal property taxes from January to March. The organization’s Scott Kimble testified against the bill on Wednesday, and read testimony from a superintendent in eastern Missouri’s St. Charles.

The bill is sponsored by Nixa GOP State Representative Jered Taylor.

