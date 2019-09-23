Audio: Southeast Missouri State University revises policy on beer at athletic events and medical marijuana

Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau is revising its tobacco use and alcoholic beverage use policies. Missourinet’s Brent Palm reports this also involves medical marijuana.

The Board of Regents approved a new policy Friday that could allow beer and wine sales for all fans at Redhawks athletic events. The pilot program could begin at basketball games in late October.

The board also revised the tobacco use policy to prohibit the use of medical marijuana products and working under the influence of cannabis on university-owned properties. Officials say Missouri employers are not required to accommodate medical marijuana use in the workplace under the Americans with Disabilities act.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares