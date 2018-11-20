Audio: South Central Missouri Attorney Indicted on 18 Sex-Related Felony Charges

Missouri’s attorney general says a grand jury in south-central Missouri has indicted an attorney on 18 sex-related felonies. Brian Hauswirth with Missourinet files this report.

Attorney General Josh Hawley says the 18 felony counts involve alleged sexual assaults of four different women. 32-year-old Brant Shockley of St. James was taken into custody on Friday. The alleged incidents happened at Shockley’s home and his Phelps County offices.

Hawley describes the charges against Shockley as “abhorrent.” Online court records indicate Shockley’s bond has been set at 100-thousand dollars, and he’s on house arrest from 6 pm until 6 am daily. If convicted, Shockley would face a lengthy prison sentence and would have to register as a sex offender.