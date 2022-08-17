Audio: Some school bus law changes to take effect in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several new Missouri laws will be going into effect on August 28th, with changes coming to the rules regarding how school children are bused around our state.

A new rule modifies the definition of “school bus” to include only vehicles designed for carrying more than 10 passengers, including the driver. It also allows school districts the authority to use vehicles other than school buses, meaning vehicles designed for carrying 10 or fewer passengers including the driver, to transport school children.

The rule also repeals the requirement that drivers of non-school bus vehicles carrying school children have a school bus driver’s license endorsement.

