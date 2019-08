It’s been over 4 months since tax day and some Missourians are still waiting for their 2018 refunds.

The Department of Revenue says it is making progress, but nearly 9000 taxpayers are still waiting. Refunds delayed more than 45 days accrue interest. The state has paid about 1/2 million dollars in interest so far which is a higher amount than the last 3 years. More than 1,700 people have filed complaints with State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office, seeking help getting their refunds.