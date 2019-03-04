Audio: Soil and Water Conservation districts to hold meetings

Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Grundy, Harrison, and Mercer Counties are planning annual meetings and recognition.

Grundy County’s soil and water conservation meeting is scheduled for Friday, March 8th at the Barton Farm Campus in Trenton. The meeting includes a free luncheon from 11 to 1, recognition of the Conservationist of the Year and the Soil Health Steward of the Year as well as the election of two directors.

The Grundy County Soil and Water office can be contacted if more information is needed. Harrison County will have the soil and water conservation annual meeting in Bethany March 26th and the one for Princeton, in Mercer County, is April 5th.

Scott McClure, representing soil and water conservation offices, provides details.