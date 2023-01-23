Audio: Snowfall amounts in northern Missouri exceed National Weather Service forecast by several inches

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Snowfall during the 24 hours ending at 7 am Sunday included six inches in downtown Trenton measured by KTTN and five-point-eight inches (5.8) inches at both the water plant in west Trenton and at the residence of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glenn Briggs on east 5th Street in Trenton.

Official precipitation totals for Trenton are taken at the water plant. The five-point-eight inches (5.8) at that location established a new snowfall record in Trenton for January 22nd, and it also was the most snowfall in 24 hours in Trenton since January 24th of 2020 when six and one-half inches were measured. There were six-point-four inches (6.4) in two days on January 15th and 16th of 2022 in Trenton.

Checking other snowfall totals in the area in the 24 hours ending Sunday at 7 am, five miles south of Brimson, in Pattonsburg, and three miles northeast of Altamont, all reported six inches. One mile east northeast of Trenton five-point-eight inches, one mile north of Cameron four and one-half inches. The forks of the river area northwest of Trenton reported four and one-quarter inches of snow.

One mile north of Spickard, seven miles west of Spickard, two and one half miles northwest of Milan, one mile north of Modena, and in Chillicothe, all reported in with four inches of snow. Bethany and one mile east of Bethany both reported three and one-half inches of snow. Princeton, Albany, and the Grant City area all received three inches of snow, and one-mile northeast of Kirksville received two and one-half inches of snow.

Snowfall amounts in this area were greater than originally forecast by the National Weather Service. Meteorologist Alex Krull with the National Weather Service office at Pleasant Hill explains what happened:

Also contributing to more snow in this area than forecast were the temperatures which did not get as warm as expected on Saturday. Therefore, instead of the forecast for rain changing to snow, the snow started earlier than forecast:

Meteorologist Alex Krull with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

