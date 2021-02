Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Show-Me State Games prepares for a return.

After not holding Missouri’s Show-Me State Games for the first time in 36 years, the Games are ramping up for their summer blitz. The Missouri State Senior Games begin June 10th. Starting July 16th, back-to-back weekends for the Show-Me State Games. They also have basketball tournaments in February and March and a volleyball tournament on April 17 and 18th. SMSG.org to learn more.

