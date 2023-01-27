Audio: Sexual predator handed 16 life sentences In Missouri

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A sexual predator has been sentenced to serve 16 consecutive life sentences.

Twenty-three-year-old Dominic Yocco was convicted by a St. Louis County jury of 16 counts of felony sex crimes including rape and sodomy dating from 2016 to 2018. Police previously labeled him a sexual predator and said he preyed on underage girls. In addition to the court denying the defense’s motion for a new trial, a statement showed that he lacked remorse, accepted no responsibility, and accused his victims of harassing him.

Yocco becomes eligible for parole in 83 years.

