Audio: Sexual predator handed 16 life sentences In Missouri

State News January 27, 2023 KTTN News
(Missourinet) – A sexual predator has been sentenced to serve 16 consecutive life sentences. 

 

 

Twenty-three-year-old Dominic Yocco was convicted by a St. Louis County jury of 16 counts of felony sex crimes including rape and sodomy dating from 2016 to 2018. Police previously labeled him a sexual predator and said he preyed on underage girls. In addition to the court denying the defense’s motion for a new trial, a statement showed that he lacked remorse, accepted no responsibility, and accused his victims of harassing him.

Yocco becomes eligible for parole in 83 years.

