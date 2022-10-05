Audio: Seventh prisoner dies at South Central Correctional Center in the past month

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Another inmate at Missouri’s South Central Correctional Center has died, making it the seventh offender death at the facility in the past month.

The Department of Corrections identifies the inmate as 35-year-old DeMarco Washington of Mehlville in south St. Louis County. DOC officials have not released what caused his death. Washington was serving a ten-year sentence for endangering the welfare of a child and other charges stemming from the fentanyl death of his eleven-month-old daughter in 2019.

Of the six other inmate deaths at SCCC in Licking, only the autopsy results of Jeffrey Bolden have been released, he died of lung cancer.