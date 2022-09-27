Audio: September 30 is the deadline to turn in your gas tax receipts

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Get your Missouri gas tax receipts together. You have a few more days to turn them in for a refund.

The deadline is September 30 to turn in your Missouri gas tax receipts if you want a refund. As part of a gas tax increase, the state legislature passed last year, most drivers can turn in their gas receipts and get a refund. The Missouri Department of Revenue is in charge of refunding drivers for the two-and-a-half cent gas tax increase.

The receipts can be from October 1 of 2021 to June 30 of this year. A form on the department’s website must be filled out and emailed or postmarked through regular mail by this Friday.