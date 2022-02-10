Audio: Senator Josh Hawley says white supremacy and racism should not be taught in public schools

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is talking about what he wants to see in public schools.

He introduced his so-called “Love America Act” last year. It would require first-graders to read and be able to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, fourth graders to read the U.S. Constitution and be able to recite its preamble, and tenth-grade students to read and be able to identify the Bill of Rights, among other rules.

It would also block federal funds to schools that teach issues such as white supremacy and racism, including Critical Race Theory.

Author and talk show host Thom Hartmann says the act itself is racism just the latest – quote – “disgusting part of the GOP strategy.”

