Missouri’s United States Senator Josh Hawley, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says it’s time for troops to leave Afghanistan.

Hawley says military resources need to be moved to other more threatening locations:

The president ordered troop removals and said on Wednesday that it would begin evacuating Afghans this month who helped the U-S mission there.

(Josh Hawley Photo Courtesy of Missourinet)

