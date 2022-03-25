Audio: Senator Josh Hawley says he will vote “no” on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Now that the confirmation hearings are complete, Senator Hawley says the Judge did nothing to assuage his concerns of what he claims is her record of leniency on sex criminals.

Although the U.S. Sentencing Commission numbers show the majority of NON-production child pornography offenders in 2019 were sentenced to a punishment beneath the guideline ranges, Senator Hawley is judging the nominee on around a half dozen of her cases as a trial judge.

The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee says a vote is expected to move the nomination to the full Senate on April 4th.

(Photo of Senator Josh Hawley is a screenshot from Youtube video)

Related